The embattled Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, who submitted himself for interrogation at an Abuja sex toy shop was of Friday released after around the clock interrogation that lasted for 24 hours.

He was granted bail on personal recognition as a senator of the Federal Republic. Confirming his release on bail, FCT CP, Bala Ciroma said the investigation was still ongoing even though both the Senator and the victim have been interrogated.

It was gathered that the police tried to ascertain what originally sparked the quarrel which later snowballed into the abusive of the victim by the molestation that was captured on CCTV.

Recall that Senator Abbo, earlier tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians and his victim over the maltreatment before voluntarily presenting himself to Police owing to the directive of the Inspector General of Police for an immediate investigation to commence. Assault:

