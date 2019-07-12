Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The federal government has been urged to empower the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), the civil defence corps and other security outfits to enable them combat terrorists.

The Bauchi state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani gave the advice at a community dialogue for traditional and religious leaders in Bauchi on preventing and countering violent extremism organized by the Bauchi state Network of Civil Society Organizations (BASNEC).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adamu Aliyu Alhaji, who represented the police boss in the state, said all security agencies complement the work of one another hence, the need to pay attention to all of them as one institution alone cannot win the war on terror.

The police commissioner, who commended BASNEC for organizing the dialogue, said that the dialogue was timely and would help in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among the adherents of various faiths residing in the state.

Chairman of the Bauchi state Network of Civil Society Organization (BASNEC), Jinjiri Garba said the purpose of the event was to bring stakeholders together to rub minds on how to manage conflicts within their communities.

He noted that representatives of various security operatives were invited to present speak to the participants on security tips, peace and conflict resolution.

He said that 90 participants drawn from different religious groups and community leaders were attending the dialogue, urging them to serve as ambassadors of peace in their communities, change their mindsets and know how to counter extremism.