Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka has reiterated his commitment to rid the state of criminals and make it safe and secure for citizens to go about their businesses unchallenged.

Adeyinka, who spoke to journalists on Monday when the Njiko Aniocha Oshimili group paid him a courtesy visit, declared that Delta state is safe and secure, and that the police were doing all within its power to ensure people move around unhindered without fear.

The police commissioner said that efforts were being intensified toward providing adequate security for the people in rural areas and urged residents to provide credible information to enable the police act promptly, especially in curbing criminal activities.

“I want to urge residents of Delta state, especially law-abiding indigenes of various communities to always report any suspected case to the traditional rulers who would in turn liaise with the police to take necessary action,” Adeyinka said.

He cautioned farmers not take the laws into their hands by retaliating when attacked by herders, saying that it was the only way to avoid crisis by alerting the police to handle the situation.

“We are very much concerned about the farmers’ crops being destroyed by cattle and those involved, but let me assure that owners of the farms will be adequately compensated if reports are made to the appropriate quarters,” the police commissioner said

In his remarks, Leader of the group, Chief Clement Ofuani however, appealed to the police commissioner to as a matter of urgency look into the alleged killings by Fulani herdsmen in the state and ensure those behind the activities are brought to book.