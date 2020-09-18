Police Bill: A step towards modernization — British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, lauded the signing of the Nigeria Police bill 2020 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday Daily Times gathered.

Writing on her verified Twitter page, Laing said it is a step in the right direction.

In what she described as “excellent news,” she noted that “The Nigeria Police Bill is a key step towards modernisation of the Police.”

Laing also said she was “proud to have played our part in supporting the development of the Bill through our partners @PLACNG.”

President Buhari communicated his assent to the National Assembly through the Clerk of the legislature.

The new Police Act repeals Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force.

