Detectives from the Ilemba Hausa Police Division, have arrested two suspects, notorious for snatching vehicles in Lagos.

The suspects identified as Gideon Amuzie, aged 25, and God’s power Imafidion, aged 25, were arrested last Wednesday after snatching a black Honda Accord, 2007 model.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Bala said, “ Acting on credible Intelligence, detectives from Ilemba Hausa Division, arrested two suspects and recovered one black Honda accord 2007, which they hid at jemilugba street logo Lagos.

“ The suspects specialized in snatching vehicles from the owners or stealing the vehicles from where they are parked. They confessed that they stole the vehicle at a car wash in satellite town Lagos.”

Bala said the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court soon.

In another development, policemen from the Area J Police Command have Intercepted a van carrying a large quantity of cannabis.

The van which was intercepted on Monday at 2 a. m., along Itafaji Street, Lagos Island, was loaded with 20 bags of prohibited substance.

The driver of the van, Usman Adeyemi, 27, was arrested while the vehicle was impounded for discrete investigation.

Bala also stated that investigation was ongoing.