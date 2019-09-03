Singapore Police Force has arrested a 27-year-old man at the Changi Airport Internationals, for buying boarding ticket just to walk wife to the gate without the intention of departing from Singapore.

While issuing a warning to the residents, the police force warned that residents should not misuse their boarding passes.

They asserted that the misuse of boarding passes is an offense in Singapore, where transit areas are considered “protected places.”

They also added that “passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of traveling to their next destination.”

According to the warning statement, anyone accessing the gate-side areas at Changi without intending to fly can be prosecuted under Singapore’s Infrastructure Protection Act and fined up to S$20,000 (US$14,300) or imprisoned for up to two years.

Thirty three people have been arrested under the legislation in the first eight months of 2019.