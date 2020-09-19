Police arrests 50-year-old man for burying new born baby alive

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi state police command said it arrested a 50-year-old man, Bawada Audu, for burying his grandchild alive.

The Police Public relations officer of the command, DSP Ahmed Wakil who made this known in a statement on on Saturday said the arrest was made through a joint operation between the police and a human rights organization.

The PPRO said one 17-year-old Hafsat of Rimin Ziyam was on 16/09/2020 brought to the police Divisional Headquarters in Toro having allegedly given birth to a male child on 14/09/2020.

DSP Wakil said, “Her father, Bawada Audu ‘m’ 50yrs of same address seized the child and buried the baby behind his house.”

He said upon receipt of the report, his men were drafted to the scene, and the corpse was exhumed.

According to Wakil, the baby was rushed to a hospital but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Hafsat pointed out one Danjuma Malam Uba ‘m’ of the same address who had carnal knowledge of her sometime early 2020 and is now at large.”

The PPRO who said the corpse of the baby was released to the village head of Rimin Ziyam for burial, added that the suspect has since confessed to the crime.