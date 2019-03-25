Police arrests 42 for electoral crimes, smash robbery gangs in A’Ibom

Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Dtate Police command has arrested 46 suspects in connection with various electoral offences in the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The police command also smashed and arrested armed robbery gangs including a car snatching syndicate that terrorised residents in different council areas of the state.

Parading the suspects at the state police headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo at the weekend, the Commissioner of Police (elections), Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, said suspects for electoral crimes were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, illegal possession of electoral materials such as result sheets, political thuggery and malicious damage of election materials at various polling units in the state.

Represented by the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, DSP Odiko Macdon, Kaoje said the cases were investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and that all the suspects will be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

Kaoje further explained that the election period in the state witnessed an upsurge in crimes as one Uduak Stephen James, Basset Ntokon Otong and Wisdom Okon Edet from Ibiono Ibom, Uruan and Ikot Ekpene council areas stole one white Toyota Hilux at Akwa Savings Estate, Aka Itiam in Uyo but the syndicate was intercepted by the police at Ikot Ekpene in a spray painter’s shop where the colour of the car was to be changed so that they can sell it.

He said: “On 1st March, 2019 at about 01:14 am, relying on a credible information, the command arrested one Uduak Stephen James ‘m’ of Ibiono Ibom Local Government, Bassey Ntokon Otong ‘m’ of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, Oscar Albert Eyo, from Uruan Local Government and Wisdom Okon Edet , Ikot Ekpene, stole one white Toyota Hilux at Akwa savings Estate in Uyo”.

Continuing, Kaoje said in response to a distress call, the command arrested other suspected armed robbers known as Benny Essien Effiong, Emmanuel alias ‘Edward’ and David alias “Miliphid” of Mkpanak in Ibeno council area who allegedly robbed six residents in the area.

He said items recovered from the suspects include one locally made gun, expended cartridges, four android phones, ATM cards and cell phones memory cards.

The commissioner of police said another robbery gang was arrested at Minya Ntak in Mkpat Enin council area as the marauders robbed one Nsidibe Monday Tom in her provision stores dispossessing the victim of cash to the tune of N70,000 and carted away valuables from the shop.

He said in attempt to rescue the victim by the father – Monday Tom, the suspects bludgeoned him to death.

He confirmed that all the suspects would be charged to court and commended youths of the state for their roles in ensuring that suspects were apprehended to face the wrath of the law.