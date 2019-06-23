Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects who allegedly raped an 11- year- old teenage girl.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi state, Kamal Datti Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in the state, said that the suspects, Bashar Haruna, 25 and a 55- year -old man, Isah Sule, allegedly raped the victim, whose name was simply given as Fatima, a primary four pupil at different occasions.

He explained that the police received information of the alleged rape on June 16 and swung into action by successfully arresting the two suspects.

“I can confirm to you that the incident is true. On June 16 at about 13:55pm, we received the information from a complainant, one Abubakar Haruna, of Sabuwar Kasuwa area of Bauchi metropolis that on the said date at about 10am, he left his shop back to his house.

“On reaching his house, he found out that his younger brother, Bashar Haruna, 25 and one Fatima, his niece, looking at each other suspiciously. Upon interviewing them, he discovered that the said Bashar sexually harassed or molested his niece, Fatima,” the police spokesman stated.

Kamal said that upon receipt of the report, the police swung into action and arrested the said Bashar, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of a 55 -year -old, Isah Sule of Sabuwar Kasuwa, whom the girl claimed had also severally harassed her sexually.

The police image -maker said that the case is under investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court.