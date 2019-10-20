A 35-year-old mother of three, Monsurat Olusanya, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for inflicting various degree of injuries on her four -year -old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.

Her arrest followed a complaint from a resident of Tiluwalase community in Owode Ijako (name withheld) to the Sango Police Division.

The complainant, who came with the girl, reported the case on October 18, insisting the police intervene before the little girl dies from the series of abuse meted on her by her aunt.

Information has it that Olusanya had in her latest abuse, inflicted severe injuries on the toddler with a hot knife after she allegedly poured a pot of soup.

Not satisfied, the suspect gave the little girl bite marks on her stomach and lips.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the spokesperson for the Ogun state Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango police station, Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim, but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that the devil pushed her to do it. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect is currently being detained at Aango division while the biological parents of the victim has been contacted to come and take custody of their daughter. “

Ogun state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has also directed that the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

Makama also appealed to parents saying: “Know the type of people you give your children to if at all there is need to do so, as many of the so-called guardians are in the habit of maltreating children who are not their own.”