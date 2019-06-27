The Anambra Police Command confirms the arrest of two men for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman suffering from mental illness.

The incident reportedly happened in Ezi, Umunya in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state. The suspects, whose names were given as Okwuchukwu Anyanwu and Emeka Odoh, were said to have taken the advantage of the victim’s condition to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Awka on Tuesday, explained that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

He said, “Police detectives attached to the Oyi Division arrested one Okwuchukwu Anyanwu, 36, and Emeka Odoh, 25, both from Ezi Umunya in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects had taken advantage of a 23-year-old mentally ill woman (name withheld) and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The scene of the crime was visited by the police and the victim was taken to the General Hospital, Onitsha, for medical examination.”