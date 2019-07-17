Chioma Joseph

The State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers who operate in Lagos and Ibadan, Oyo State.

Their arrest followed a petition referred to the command by the Force Headquarters Abuja.

In the petition, it was alleged that the suspects: Thoa Akorede and Alhaji Muhibudeen Akorede had kidnapped a 19-year-old boy, Mathew Isichei chukwuebuka.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped in Lagos and taken to Ibadan, while the suspects demanded a N30 million ransom from his family.

The SCIB Operatives acted on credible intelligence with the support of Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), and the suspects were arrested in Ibadan.

Giving an account of his ordeal in the hands of the criminal gang, Chukwuebuka said, “ I was called through my phone, and I went out to met the person who called me and the next thing I remember was that I found myself in Ibadan, I do not know how I got there.

“ On arrival, I was given something from a black pot to eat, and I lost my senses. I was ordered to surrender my phone, they also took me to the ATM where they withdrew N10,000 from my account. I was not fed for nine days.”

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala who confirmed the arrest said the suspects had been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

Bala said, “ The victim’s phone was programmed to reject any incoming calls except the only line that they were demanding the ransom through.

“ In the victim’s statement, they collected all the money in his possession and were demanding for more. They demanded the sum of 30 Million to be paid into the victim’s bank account as ransom.

“ The victim had since been reunited with his family. The suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody. ”