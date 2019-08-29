Men of Ogun State police command have arrested three suspected killers of a 400 level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State.

The suspects, Idowu Ayodele (Olori Odo), Segun Ogunbanwo (Kikisore), and Salisu Akeem, all members of the local vigilante group in Ijebu-Igbo, popularly known as ‘Yaluwon’, had accousted the 24- year- old student, Ahmed Obisanwo, with his friend at Ijebu-Igbo.

They had labeled the boys cultists, saying they were members of the Eiye confraternity. They arrested them but never handed them over to the police.

While his friend was later released, Obisanwo was brutally murdered by the men, and his body thrown into Osun river.

According to the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the father of the deceased, Surakat Obisanwo, had petitioned the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama to investigate the disappearance of his son.

Oyeyemi said, “ The petition written to the Commissioner of Police stated that Ahmed Obisanwo and a Friend, were arrested August 8, 2019, at Ijebu-Igbo by a local security outfit, on the allegation that the two friends were members of Eiye cult group.

“ The petitioner further stated that the security men claimed that they were taking the arrested victims to Ijebu-Igbo police station but the enquiry made at the police station revealed that the boys were never taken there and since then the whereabouts of his son is unknown.

“ On the strength of the petition, CP Makama directed the Ant-cultist section to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the victim.

The team embarked on technical and forensic investigation through which they discovered that the two boys were never at any time taken to the police station but instead the security men released one of them and killed the other one who happened to be the son of the petitioner.

After killing him, they stripped his corpse naked before throwing it into Osun river for it to flow freely into the lagoon.”

Items recovered from the killer vigilante members included: Four locally made double barrel guns, 10 live cartridges one iron axe, one native dagger, and one jacket with security inscription on it.

The police spokesperson said efforts were on top gear to apprehend other members of the group connected with the case.