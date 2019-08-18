Three traffic robbers operating around Ogun Long Bridge, Isheri, Ojodu – Berger and Agidingbi, Ikeja, were over the weekend, arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspects – Issa Jidda, 15, Alli Jumah, 19, and Adamu Mohammed, 22 – were arrested around 8:46 p.m. at Olowopopo Way, Ikeja after robbing two ladies in Agidingbi, Ikeja and Isheri.

Recovered from the suspects who are notorious for the act, were two android phones, knife, dagger and their operational motorcycle.

According to Jidda, the gang had been operating in Ogun Long Bridge, Isheri, Unilag Estate, Gateway Estate, Ojodu – Berger, Fela Shrine and Agidingbi since May, 2019.

“We have been operating since last month. I was invited into the gang by Mohammed. He is the leader of the gang. I have gone out on robberies with them seven times. Our targets are mobile phones, wallet and jewelry”, he stated.

“We also rob in traffic, especially Long Bridges. We avoid operating in Kara because we live there. Our colleagues might see us. We sell the phones and share the money.

“ The motorcycle that we use is owned by Jumah. The three of us operate on it using a knife and dagger as our arms”, the primary school dropout added.

The trio were arrested by RRS patrol team after it responded to a distress call that some robbers on bike were operating in Agidingbi.

The officers trailed the robbers to Olowopopo Way, where a motorist who got a hint that the suspects were being chased hit their Okada to prevent them from escaping into the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The owners of the two android phones snatched at Gateway Estate, Isheri and Agidingbi, identified the suspects.

The suspects it was learnt have been transferred to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad for further investigation.

Commenting on the development, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, urged Lagosians to continue to co -operate with the police in order to address the security challenges in the State.