By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos state Police Command have uncovered an illegal brewery where adulterated alcoholic beverages are produced.

The hideout located on No. 5 Chapel Street off Apongbon, Lagos Island, was uncovered based on credible intelligence received by the police.

Three suspects, Dare Shittu, (27); Opeyemi Abdusalam, (19) and Oyenuga Biola, (29) were allegedly arrested in connection with the illegal brewery.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the police Spokesperson in Lagos, Elkana Bala, said information on the activities of the suspects filtered to the police on June 20.

Bala said that “on June 20 at about 12 pm based on information received about the illegal production of alcoholic beverages, a team of operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was deployed to the area on surveillance patrol. The operations led to the arrest of the three suspects.”

The spokesperson further stated that large quantities of different alcoholic beverages were recovered at the illegal brewery, including popular products like Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label and others.

“Also, recovered from the illegal production mini-factory are jerry cans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business,” he stated.

While the suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime, the command said operatives are on the trail of the prime suspect, Prince Fatai Shittu, who is still at large.

Bala said the suspects have being charged to court and remanded in prison custody.