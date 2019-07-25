*recover pump action rifles, coffins, black soap made from human parts



By Chioma Joseph



Three suspected ritualist, who operate in the Igbe-Laara area of Ikorodu, have been arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

The suspects, Omoge Kayode, 35, Lukman Rasaki, 39, and Yekini Ojo, 48, were arrested with six pump action rifles, ten rounds live cartridges and three coffins containing black soaps suspected to have been prepared with human parts.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspects, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of the Zone 2 Police Command, AIG Lawal Shehu said the suspects had been terrorising Ikorodu and environs.

Shehu also revealed that the suspects were arrested based on information made available to operatives of the Zone, on the activities of the suspected ritualist.

The AIG said, “ Information has it that there are suspected cultists who normally terrorize Igbe-Laara area of Ikorodu, Lagos. Based on the information, team of operatives from the Zone 2 Command swung into action; leading to the arrest of Kayode and Rasaki with 10 rounds of live cartridges.

“ Further investigation led to the arrest of Ojo with three types of coffins containing quantity of black soap suspected to have been prepared with human parts.”

Shehu further disclosed that the command have beefed up security in every part of Lagos and Ogun to ensure crime and criminality does not thrive

