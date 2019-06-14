Police arrest pastor, 5 others for allegedly duping youths in A/Ibom

Isaac Job – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state Police Command has arrested a pastor and a five -man gang that allegedly swindles unsuspecting youth in Ikot Ebok Village, Eket in their desperation to secure juicy jobs in oil companies.

Our correspondent gathered that Rev. Akpan and the suspects were arrested at the premises of an orthodox church along Ekpeyo Street, off Liverpool Road Eket while conducting fake interviews as a ploy to defraud 300 youth.

Speaking to our correspondent, the youth leader of the community, Ubong Edoho said he invited the police when a crowd of unemployed youth gathered in the church compound for screening for job opportunities in Agip Oil Company in Port Harcourt.

Edoho explained that when he made more enquiries, he discovered that the pastor and the syndicate have collected N32, 000 from each person after issuing them fake employment forms to fill preparatory for departure to an unknown offshore location to commence work.

“The incident happened here in the premises of Qua Iboe Church, Ekpeyo Street, Ikot Ebok. We had information that there were some people in the church compound defrauding some unemployed youth.

I informed the police as I went to Eket Police Station with my friends and reported to the police surveillance team.

“On enquiries, we discovered that they have collected N32, 000 from each person on that ground.

We informed other youth leaders in the area and resolved that this kind of fraudulent activity cannot happen in our village and the police whisked the suspects away to the Eket Police Station where they were interrogated,” he said.

Edoho further said the syndicate claimed before the divisional police officer in Eket that they were authorized by Agip Oil Company to recruit personnel on their behalf, but failed to produce any relevant documents to justify their claims.

“There were no originating documents from Agip Oil Company to show that they were working for the firm. I was with the divisional police officer in his office in Eket and we could not find any paper to show what they claimed and based on this the police detained them,” he added.

The youth leader further disclosed that the syndicate had defrauded people at Afaha Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Eastern Obolo through their nefarious activities and wondered how people can use the name of a church to commit such crime not minding the consequences.

In a telephone interview, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom state, Odikko Macdon said though he has not been briefed on the matter, the police would do a thorough investigation to establish the facts of the case and bring the culprits to book.

“I don’t have that information at my disposal as at now. But however, if there is anything ongoing like that the police would leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter,” he said.