The Akwa Ibom state Police Command has arrested a pastor, Inimfon Inyang in Uyo and 11 other suspects for allegedly raping minors and others at various locations in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at the state police headquarters in Uyo, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal said that during investigation, it was discovered that the pastor residing at Nung Atim Road, off Idoro Road, Uyo, lives with eight teenage girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years in his church building in Uyo.

Imohimi explained that during interrogation, the victims confessed that the pastor had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minors at several times.

“Investigation further revealed that the said pastor who lives with eight other girls at the said address, severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minors,” he stated.

The police boss mentioned 11 other suspects arrested at different locations in the state for rape, incest and for defiling minors in the state

He said detectives apprehended one Ime Sunday from Ekpene Obo in Esit Eket Local Government Area for repeatedly raping his 16- year- old daughter before the daughter fled from their home to live with her friend in a neighbouring community.

Imohimi maintained that the father later persuaded his daughter to return home promising to refrain from the act, but the father never kept to his promise as he continued to sexually abuse the daughter.

“On June 21 at about 3:30pm, operatives of Esit Eket council area arrested one Ime Sunday of Ekpene Obo. Investigation revealed that the suspect since November 2019 has repeatedly raped his 16 -year -old daughter which culminated to her escaping from the father’s home,” he said.

He warned parents to desist from abusing their daughters sexually as the sledge- hammer of the law would be invoked on them to serve as deterrent to others.