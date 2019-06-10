Police arrest notorious car snatcher in Ogun

Chioma Joseph

A notorious car snatcher who operates within Lagos and Ogun have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect and his other gang member now at large, had reportedly robbed an Uber driver in Lagos, and snatched his Toyota Corolla car with Reg. number GUS 15 RU at gun point.

Identified as Philips Efosa, 29, the suspect, had reportedly met his waterloo, following a message received from the police control room that the Toyota corolla car was snatched by two armed men in Eleko area of Lagos.

The message indicated that the robbers were heading towards Lagos-Ibadan expressway with the said car.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police in Ogun swung into action on receiving the information.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said,”Having received the information, the Divisional Police Officer Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde, quickly led his Anti-Robbery team to the road where they laid ambush for the hoodlums.

” About an hour later, the vehicle was sighted by the policemen driving against traffic towards Ibadan road but was blocked by the police team.

” The two occupants quickly jumped down and took to their heels but they were hotly chased by the policemen and one of them was apprehended while the other one escaped.”

The DSP said the suspect had in his confessional statement, revealed that the vehicle was being transported to Ibadan with the purpose of reselling it.

” On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed that he and the escaped one called the owner of the car who is using it for Uber service to take them to somewhere on agreed fees.

But half way into the joirney, they stopped the driver at gun point and snatched the car from him. The intention of snatching the car was to sell it at Ibadan.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has directed that the suspect and the exhibit be transferred to Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for onward transfer to Lagos State Police Command where the crime was actually committed.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public not to delay in reporting any crime in their area to the Police in order to quickly respond to such.