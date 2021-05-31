Police arrest, neutralize Ahmed Gulak’s Suspected Killers

The Nigerian Police Force has succeeded in apprehending the assailants of ex-Jonathan political adviser Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the Ngo-Okpala region of Imo state on his route to the Sam Mbakwe airport on Saturday evening, according to Daily Times.

However, according to a statement signed by Imo police command PRO, Bala Elkana, and made accessible to this newspaper on Sunday night, the police have neutralised ten of the perpetrators.

“On 30/5/2021 Sequel to the killing of Ahmed Gulak by Some criminals who suddenly came out to block the Imo Airport road at Obiangwu Junction at Ngor~okpala LGA of Imo state.”

“The Driver of the Vehicle conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport was immediately interviewed and he described the Vehicles the Hoodlums were using as One Toyota Camry 2005 Silver color, Toyota Sienna 1998 Model Gold Color, Toyota Hilux White color, Lexus RX 330 Gold Color.”

“Police teams from the Special forces,PMF, IRT, IMO State Command Tactical Units who have all reached the Scene of the killing were directed to immediately Proceed on Patrol and look for those Vehicles.”

“Fortunately at Afor Enyi-Ogugu junction in Same LGA the Police Teams came in contact with the Hoodlums with same Vehicles mentioned by the Driver, The Hoodlums have already confiscated a trailer loaded with Onions from the North and were busy sharing the onions to the local Population as they also took positions to Protect themselves and attack any incoming Security agents.”

“The Hoodlums on sighting the Police teams immediately Opened fire on the teams and the Galant teams returned Fire and eventually fatally wounded 10 of the Hoodlums during the gun battle while others were pursued as they escaped with their vehicles. 3 of the Four Vehicles Toyota Sienna, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Camry use by the IPOB/ESN Terrorist for their Operation were Demobilized/Recovered and 7 of the Terrorist with bullet wounds were completely burnt down inside the Toyota Sienna and Hilux Vehicles that caught fire during the Gun battle.

“3 Ak47 Rifles, 1 English Pistol, 5 Ak47 Magazines, 92 Ak47 Ammunition, Several Charms and 3 Operational Vehicles of the IPOB/ESN were recovered.”

“Serious efforts in progress to trace and arrest Several wounded IPOB/ESN Terrorist members who are hiding in the surrounding Forrest and villages. The 3 bodies of the IPOB/ESN Terrorist not burnt down were brought to the Police state Headquarters while efforts to recover the burnt bodies of the Hoodlums to the Police state HQ in Progress.”