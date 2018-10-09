Police arrest man for impersonating EFCC

A suspected impostor, Paschal Ugwu, who has been parading himself as an official of the Economic and Financial Crime Commissioner (EFCC), was on Monday paraded by the Lagos State Police Command.

Ugwu who had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public met his Waterloo on Friday, October 5, at Ijegun, Isheri-Oshun, Lagos having defrauded one Wire-My-Cake company.

Investigations revealed the suspect had conived with one Sodiq Ibrahim a dismissed staff of Wire-My’s-Cake Company to accuse the CEO of the company of defrauding GTB. He further accused him that it was the proceeds of the fraud that he used in setting up his present company.

According to CP Imohim Edgal who paraded the suspects at the command Headquarters in Ikeja, “While intimidating the victim, the suspect obtained the sum of N805,000 from the victim.

“Investigation was launched into the case by operatives of the Command attached to Area ‘F’ Ikeja. This led to the arrest of one Sodiq Ibrahim a dismissed staff of Wire-My’s-Cake Company who connived with suspect to defraud his former employer.”

Also, operatives of the Command charged with the responsibility of recovering illegal and prohibited firearms had arrested one Sunday Owoicho, 42 years, who was found with one K2 automatic rifle with 26 rounds of live ammunition.

Edgal said, during interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect had been impersonating as a law enforcement officer and at various times, robbed innocent citizens by means of the arm in his possession.

The State Police Boss said Investigation is ongoing to unearth the other gang members of the suspect and those aiding and abating him in the crime world.

Upon the completion of investigations, Edgal said the suspects will be charged to court.