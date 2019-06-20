Police arrest man for stealing grandma’s underwear in Ekiti

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

The police in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti state have arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Efoghae Friday, who has confessed to stealing the underwear belonging to a grandmother, Modupe Adekoya

The grandmother lives in a three- bedroom flat on 15 Olorunsogo Street, Basiri, Ado Ekiti, from where the suspect allegedly stole the underwear.

Policemen attached to the Irewolede Police Station apprehended the suspect on Tuesday afternoon after a report was made by a relative of the old woman whose underwear was stolen.

The suspect and three others arrested in connection with the crime were later transferred to the New Iyin Police Station on Bank Road, Ado Ekiti same day.

The motive for stealing the underwear has not been disclosed, but it will not be unconnected to money ritual purposes.

However, the suspect according to a police source confessed to committing the crime, revealing that he removed the underwear from the spot it was hung in the sun to dry.

Mama Adekoya, while explaining her ordeal to newsmen said that “I know Friday very well as he usually comes to assist me in doing some domestic chores at home. To appreciate him, I use to give him meals, but I never thought he could do this.

“I had washed my pants and put two of them out to dry at about 3am on June 10 at the corridor in my house. But, when I went to remove it the next morning, I found out that one was missing and then I raised the alarm.

“After series of investigations, a relative who suspected Friday called him and urged him to confess promising not to be angry with him. He did eventually, confess to stealing the underwear and that was when we invited the police to arrest him.

“When he was arrested, he took the police to the house of some three other boys whom he claimed one of them had asked him to fetch the underwear and promised to give him N2, 000.”

The family of Madam Adekoya have since hired a lawyer, Layi Obisesan, to ensure that the matter is pursued to a logical conclusion.