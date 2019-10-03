Operatives of the Niger state Police Command have arrested a 27 -year -old man identified as Shamshideen Salihu for allegedly raping a five- year- old girl at the Maikunkele Federal Low Cost Housing Estate in Niger state.

It was learnt that Shamshideen Salihu sneaked into the family home of the little girl when the parents were not around and had carnal knowledge of the girl.

He thereafter, left the vicinity to avoid being linked to the incident.

However, it was gathered that when the mother of the little girl returned home she was said to have noticed her awkward movement resulting in her examining the private part of the baby during which she noticed blood on her thighs.

She was said to have raised alarm which attracted neighbours who assisted in rushing the girl to a private clinic near the Maikunkele Police Station.

Read Also: Man in court for beating up landlord

It was learnt that the incident was thereafter, reported to the police resulting in the arrest and detention of Shamshideen Salihu.

The suspect was later moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the police headquarters for interrogation.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the incident, saying the case is in the CID for investigation.

He added that the suspect will be charged to court on the completion of the investigation.