Chioma Joseph

For allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld), men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 30-year-old Olawoyin Segun .

The arrest of the suspect followed a report by the survivor at the Ibafo police station, that the suspect who is a family friend raped her in her fathers house.

According to the survivor who told the police how Segun raped her “ Segun is our family friend, he came to our house on June 28, 2019, at 1:30 pm asking for my parents.

I told him they were not around but had gone to church. Segun immediately smiled and grabbed me and forcefully had carnal knowledge of me.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said, “ In an attempt to rescue herself, she gave the suspect serious human bite, but he still had his way, hence she complained.

“ Upon the report, the DPO Ibafo division, Abiodun Ayinde, a Superintendent of Police(SP), detailed his detectives to the scene at Mapara Makogi area of Ibafo where the randy man was promptly arrested.

“ On interrogation, the suspect who confessed been a friend to the family of the victim and regards the girl as a sister. He claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do such thing to the girl.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.