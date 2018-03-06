Police arrest female human trafficker in Delta

The Police in Bomadi community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a middle-aged woman (name withheld) for alleged trafficking, and related offences.

Reports said that the suspect’s attempt to traffic a 16-year old girl (name withheld) to Italy met a brick wall when the police acted on intelligence gathering.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly lured her victim into travelling to Italy with purported agreement by the sister to pay the sum of N100, 000.

But this was not to be when the victim told her parents who advised her to play along; a situation the parents alerted the police.

It was further gathered that the suspect upon the agreement with her victim, said she would travel with her through Benin city to Lagos on route Italy when the bubble burst.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the Police Image Maker in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the suspect was arrested on intelligence gathering, adding that upon interrogation, she confessed to the crime.

DSP Aniamaka explained that the victim confirmed the discussion she had with the suspects, adding that upon completion of investigation the suspect would be charged to court. Meanwhile, three suspected kidnappers who allegedly had been behind the kidnap of a businessman, John Ukawe in Agbor were on Monday arrested by the police in the area.

The suspects, our informed sources said, had been responsible for serial kidnap activities in Agbor in the recent times before nemesis caught up with them.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police Image Maker in the state confirmed that the suspects had made useful statements to the police in Agbor, adding that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

In another development, operatives of the Nigerian, Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Delta State Command has warned vandals against their involvement in criminal activities, saying that officers and men of the command were working hard to bring to book vandals who operate across the state.

Mrs. Ego Sam Ezeagbogho Commandment, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said the command will not tolerate vandalization of government structure, adding, “Security is everybody business that NSCDC will not tolerate vandalization in the state, will bring the vandals to book”.