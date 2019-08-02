A female staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ramatu Luka, has been arrested at the Yola Airport for alleged stealing $600 belonging to a female pilgrim, Hafsat Mohammed.

The development was confirmed on Thursday in Yola by the spokesman of the Adamawa state Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya.

Yahaya said that Ramatu, who was on duty during the screening of intending pilgrims, discovered pepper in the bag of Hafsat which she threatened to seize if she was not offered a bribe.

The police spokesman said the FAAN official was given 10 Saudi Riyal by the pilgrim to allow her go with the pepper.

“It was during the bribe negotiation that the lady took the $6000 from the woman’s bag she was searching.

“When the pilgrim later discovered her money was missing, she raised an alarm and the money was found in the possession of the FAAN staff member,” he added.

Yahaya explained that the FAAN staff member hid the money inside her hair and used her barrette cap to cover it.

He said that the case has been referred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.