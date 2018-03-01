Police arrest fake red wine producer in Delta

The Police in Ebrumede Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested one Emeka Egbo, a middle-aged man for allegedly producing fake red wine for consumption by unsuspecting members of the public.

It was gathered that Emeka has allegedly been supplying fake alcoholic red wine called world classic wine to unsuspecting members of the public in the last three years before nemesis caught up with him.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka Police Image Maker in the state who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said trouble started when a customer who brought the wine in one of the retails outlets raised the alarm that the wine does not have NAFDAC number, no manufacturers’ and expiring dates, adding that the suspect had been handed over to NAFDAC for further prosecution.

Sources said the suspect had been indulged in producing fake wine in Rivers State where he was arrested, and subsequently released before fleeing the area for Ebrumede community.

DSP Aniamaka said: “on Tuesday February 13, 2018, Emeka was arrested on intelligence gathering with cartoon of the wine meant to be supplied to unsuspecting customers, the cartons, it was discovered, in the trunk of his car were in used indomie noodles cartons that were recycled”.

The police at the “A” Division Asaba have arrested two homosexual suspects in Umuonaje Quarters on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the suspects; were allegedly engaged in the illicit acts in an uncompleted building when police patrol team swooped on them.

But officers at the “A” Division who did not want their names in the print, confirmed that the suspects, Chukwudi Kenneth and Lucky Obi upon interrogation, confessed to the crime, adding, that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has warned cultists terrorizing Asaba and its environs to relocate or face the wrath of the police.

Mr. Mustafa Mohammadu, in the Police Commissioner in the state who gave the warning on Wednesday in Asaba, said the police have been deplored to flash points in Asaba and its environs with a view to bringing hoodlums to book.