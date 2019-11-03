The Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an alleged fake medical doctor in Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South Local Government Area.

The command spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu, was arrested and has been remanded in prison custody. He said Adamu was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients for treatment.

”The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was apprehended on October 24, following intelligence report. According to first intelligence report, Adamu is a patient medicine operator, but suddenly turned a three bedroom house to a clinic and began admitting patients.

”The suspect is already charged to court while investigation continues,” Nguroje said.

According to the police spokesman, the command has shut down the illegal facility. He said the command is liaising with the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and the state government for further investigation.

Nguroje called on members of the public to give maximum cooperation by reporting any suspicious activity to the police or the nearest security outpost for prompt action.

Police arrest couple notorious for child trafficking

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri had recently expressed concern over the proliferation of quack medical doctors and illegal hospitals in the state.

He said that the activities of fake medical doctors in the state was an issue of grave concern and directed the state ministry of health and other relevant stakeholders to fight the menace.