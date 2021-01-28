Police arrest controversial Anambra prophet ‘Onyeze Jesus’

Police operatives have arrested a controversial Prophet in Anambra state, Onyebuchi Okocha, popularly known as ‘Onyeze Jesus’.

The founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries, Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of the state, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

It was gathered ‘Onyeze Jesus’ is in police custody and would likely be arraigned for various offences soon.

The State Government, through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenement, Mr C. Don Adinuba, had on Monday, January 25, 2021, warned the Prophet against his practices which it termed ‘criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion’.

READ ALSO: Anambra man kills wife, only child after smoking India herm

The Ministry of Health, had in a statement warned hospitals and mortuaries operating in the state against allowing ‘Onyeze Jesus’ access to their facilities to carry out his widely publicised claim and planned ‘magic’ that he would raise seven corpses on January 28, 2021.

Residents of the state had expressed worry over some of the videos trending on social media attributed to the Prophet, including parading naked people in a river, abuse of the currency, animal cruelty and his get-rich – quick promises to gullible members of the public.

Reports have it that the self-acclaimed Prophet, who claimed to be from Amafor village in Nkpor, is about 32 years and was once a bus conductor and never studied primary six.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the arrest to newsmen.