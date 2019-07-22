Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two persons identified as the developer and contractor connected with the collapsed building in Asaba.

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka, who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Monday, said the two persons were being detained for further investigation.

Adeyinka, who refused to give their names of those arrested, said investigation was ongoing on the two buildings in Abraka and Asaba that collapsed resulting in the death of seven persons.

“We have recovered two corpses in the collapsed building in Abraka while that of Asaba, only one person died and investigation is ongoing with a view to ensuring those involved in the poor construction of the buildings are brought before the law,” the police boss said.

Following the collapse of a hotel building in Abraka that was under construction in which four persons were killed, two bodies were on Sunday recovered by rescue workers.

Ethiope East Local Government boss, Chief Faith Majemite, who spoke to journalists in the area, said evacuation of the trapped bodies was ongoing, saying that the council officials would do everything possible to assist rescue workers.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a stern warning against using quack contractors or substandard materials in the construction of buildings.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie disclosed this on Monday in Asaba.

He said that the state government has intensified efforts to make sure that only buildings that meet the requisite standards are allowed to accommodate people after inspection by officials of the state Ministry of Housing and warned members of the public to stay away from uncompleted buildings.

“We have the report that the building located somewhere in Camp 74 behind Ibori Golf Club was started about seven years ago and abandoned four years later by the owner and the tragedy was more monumental in Abraka community where four people died,” Ebie lamented.