Chioma Joseph

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a Lagos-based pastor, Pope Paul, for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl (name with held).

The survivor was reportedly defiled at the suspect’s house at No 10/11 Aminu street Ishuti Road Egan , Igando. It was learnt that the survivor was brought to Lagos in 2017, to live with the cleric and his wife.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the survivor, had visited her mother in Ondo State in June 2018, when she noticed she was pregnant. When her mother asked her what was wrong, she confirmed the pregnancy saying the cleric was responsible.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the matter was reported at the Igando Police Division after the survivor had given birth to the baby, “ The mother of the survivor from Akure, Ondo State reported at Igando Police Station against Pastor Pope Paul.

“ The complainant alleged that sometime in August, 2017 that her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife.

She stated further that, she discovered that the survivor was pregnant sometime in June,2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“ The survivor stated in her statement that it all started in January, 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April 2019,” Bala explained.

In a related development, Harrison Chukwereuke of Peace Estate reported at Iba Police Station that he caught Aliyu Mohammed, while having sexual intercourse with a 14 years old girl (Name withheld).

The suspect who had raped the girl in an uncompleted building in the Estate, was arrested.

Bala said the suspects will be charged to court soon.