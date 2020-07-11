Police arrest brothers impersonating as Dasuki’s aide

*Suspects defraud contractor of N25m

For allegedly obtaining the sum of N25million from a building contractor, Alhaji Ganiyu Oriyomi, under the guise of helping him procure contracts from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, two brothers, Isiaka Olatunde and Ismaila Olatunji, have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), following a petition by the victim.

It was gathered that in 2014, Olatunde, a POP engineer at one of Oriyomi’s construction site in Offa, Kwara State, had introduced him to Olatunji, who claimed to be an aide to the former NSA.

Olatunji talked the victim into believing he could influence the procurement of construction contracts from the office of the NSA, and extorted Oriyomi of various sums as monies to secure documents, and facilitate the contracts.

However, the extortion took a different dimension when the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), lost the 2015 presidential election to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and the former NSA was arrested and locked up by the Department State Secuirty (DSS).

Olatunji lied to the victim that as an aide to the former NSA, his bank account was being monitored by security agents and could have been frozen, hence, he cant access all the funds he have in it and would want the victim to always provide funds pending when his boss is released.

Oriyomi, who still didn’t suspect a foul play, continued to give money to the suspects on request, as they also made him belief they were having talks with the APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on how to crossover to the ruling party, and unfreeze the account.

In 2019, when Dasuki was released, the victim called the brothers requesting for a refund of all the monies given to them, but Olatunde lied to him that he and Olatunji were in India, where the later was undergoing treatment.

He said that the suspects asked him to come over to India, so that they could discuss better, which he did, but was shocked when he got there, called the numbers given to him, but the brothers didn’t respond.

Narrating his ordeal, Oriyomi said: “ Olatunde and his brother told me that they were in Indian receiving treatments and they wanted me to come over so we can conclude our transactions, and I went there.

When I got to India, I called all their numbers and they didn’t pick and when I returned to Nigeria, they called and told me that they feared picking my calls because the DSS may be using me to tail them.

I told them that I am not a politician, then they asked me to come to Ghana, that they were on the run and they are currently working on joining the APC, I thought they were genuine.

“ I bought a ticket en-route Ghana, but while I was on the flight, they called and told me that they were heading back to Nigeria that I should not come to Ghana again.

I stepped off my flight before it took off and I was arrested by some airport security men, who were curious about my sudden change of mind. I was released when it was confirmed that the plane had landed safely in Ghana.

“ I was left with no other choice but to get the police involved. I wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, and my case was assigned to the IRT in Oshogbo Osun State and luckily Isiaka Olatunde, who linked me to Olatunji was arrested by the police.”

Operatives in Ogun state, arrested Olatunde, over the alleged fraud, he alkegd he gave the N25million he took from Oriyomi to a popular Islamic cleric in Offa, known as Alhaji Ismail Mustapha.

He also alleged that Alahji Mustapha was preparing a money ritual charm for him, and had requested he brings all he got from Oriyomi.

Based on the confession, the IRT operatives in Osun, stormed Offa Kwara State and arrested Alhaji Mustapha.

Alhaji Mustapha tactically paid the sum of N5million to Alhaji Oriyomi on bond and he also went on to sign a court agreement where he promised to the pay the balance of N20million.

Concerned that he was innocent, and the need to clear his name from the fraud, Alhaji Mustapha, who maintained he had no business with Olatunde, approached the officer-in-charge of the IRT, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and asked that the matter be investigated properly and the case moved to Abuja.

Olatunde, Alhaji Oriyomi and Alhaji Mustapha were all invited to the IRT office in Abuja, but when Olatunde got there and discovered operatives were close to the truth, he fled for months.

However, he was trailed and arrested in Sango area of Ogun State, as he confessed that he lied about Alhaji Mustapha’s involvement in the criminal act because he wanted him to help pay off the debt.

Olatunde who led operatives to the arrest of his brother, Olatunji, said they only collected N8million from Alhaji Oriyomi. He said that Olatunji asked him to implicate Alhaji Mustapha, who they believe is rich and could pay off the money they took from Alhaji Oriyomi.

He said: “I am from Offa Kwara State, I am 35-year-old and I am married with three children. I fix POP. In 2012 I met Alhaji Oriyomi, who gave me a job to do for him, and we became friends.

In 2014, my brother, Ismaili Olatunji, advised me to lie to Alhaji Oriyomi that he has links to Dasuki, and that he would help him get contracts from Sambo Dasuki.

I took an initial sum of N300,000. Then I told him that my brother had issues with BVN and he said that whenever my brother needs money he should call him. My brother and Alhaji Oriyomi, became friends and he started sending money to my brother regularly.

“When Dasuki was arrested, Alhaji Oriyomi started disturbing us, wanting a refund of his money, but we promised him that we would refund his money.

When he kept on disturbing me, I told him that my brother was in Indian receiving treatments and he flew to India and he didn’t see my brother. We only collected a total sum of N8million from him.

“ Oriyomi kept disturbing me for the money, then my brother advised that we should allege that Alhaji Ismali Mustapha, was the person who collected all the money from us because we wanted him to do money ritual for me.

The police in Osun arrested Alhaji Mustapha and when he was brought before me, I accused him directly in his face that he was the person I gave all the money to. When the pressure was too much, he accepted that he will pay the money and he was released.

“Then, Alhaji Mustapha transferred the case to Abuja and I was invited to come and when I got to the IRT office in Abuja, I discovered that the truth was going to come out and I saw that the policemen didn’t concentrate on me then I escaped.

I ran to lokoja. I slept in the garage, I then travelled to Sango of area of Ogun State, where I started a new life. I was there for some months before the police came and rearrested me.”