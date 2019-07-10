By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Police anti- crime officers at the Ogwashi Uku Police Division in Delta state have arrested a 27 -year -old businessman for alleged complicity in the disappearance of a12 -year -old girl in the area

Divisional Police Officer, Tobi Debakeme, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Ogwashi Uku on Tuesday, said that the suspect was arrested on Monday evening on intelligence gathered by the police, disclosing that investigation was ongoing.

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Reuben Dominic allegedly lured the victim, one Miss Chidera Nwankwo out of a river where he and his peers had gone to fetch water when he requested her to go and buy him cigarettes from a nearby petty trader .

Elder sister of the missing girl, Miracle Nwankwo, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, said they have been pleading with the suspect to tell them where their sister was sent to buy cigarettes.

“We are six girls while Chidera is the smallest one and it was her playmate who told us that the suspect sent her to buy cigarettes for him and she didn’t come back again, and we are appealing to him to tell us where our sister went,” she said.

Miracle said that the suspect was on the run when some good Samaritans helped to alert the police who eventually arrested the suspect on his way out of Ogwashi Uku community. She appealed to the police to help ensure rescue their sister.

Meanwhile, the police in Ogwashi Uku community have advised hoodlums in the area to relocate to avoid the wrath of the police.