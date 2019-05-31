Police arrest armed robbery suspects, recover arms in Nsukka

The Police in Enugu State says it has arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects and recovered arms as part of efforts to curb criminal activities in the state. The command said that it recovered one locally-made chief revolver pistol with five 9mm ammunition.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on May 22. Amaraizu noted that the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspects believed to be terrorising residents in Nsukka and parts of the state,

after receiving intelligent information about their nefarious activities. He named the suspects as Chinwoku Nwodo,18, residing at 2 Ameze Street, Nsukka, and Bennet Udoka, 24, residing at ETS,