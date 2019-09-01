Policemen attached to the Ilemba Hausa Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a notorious robber, Wasiu Kamarudeen, who specialise in robbing churches in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

The 19 year suspect was arrested last Saturday, after attempting to rob some parishioners at the St. Patrick Catholic Renewal Church, Jakande Opened Field.

It was gathered that while the parishioners gathered for a three days retreat at the camp ground, Kamarudeen and two of his gang members had stormed the church premises on a motorcycle with the intent to rob them of their valuables.

The church members who suspected the presence of the armed gang, had raised alarm. While two of his gang members fled, Kamarudeen was arrested and one locally made short gun with one live cartridge recovered from him.

Elkana Bala, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of the suspect saying the police was on the traill of the fleeing members of the gang.

Bala said, “ On August 31, 2019 at about 6:20 a.m. Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call from St. Patrick Catholic Renewal Church, Jakande Opened Field, that one motorcycle was sighted conveying three passengers into the camp ground in a suspicious manner.

“ The passengers mingled amongst the worshipers who were attending three days retreat with intent to dispossess worshippers of their valuables such as handsets and cash . On the strength of the information, patrol teams were deployed to the scene.

The ring leader, Kamarudeen of No. 8 Olaniyi street Iyalode Ilogbo was arrested and one locally made short gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him.

“ Their operational motorcycle with registration number OGUN AKM 749 WP was recovered. The Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) has launched a manhunt for the remaining two suspects.”

He stated further that Investigation was ongoing and the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.