Police arrest alleged robbers, cultists in Ikorodu

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State Command, says the police have arrested three suspected traffic robbers and those buying stolen goods in Ikorodu area of the state.

Adejobi confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, noting that the police also recovered N139, 000 cash, cell phones, Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) cowry card, black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be cannabis from the suspects.

He said that a combined team of policemen and local vigilante on patrol sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu round about allegedly robbing and they were rounded up.

Adejobi added that the same operative from Ikorodu also arrested a suspected cultist of 27, Hassan Street, Rofo, Odongunyan, Ikorodu, who claimed to be a cult member of Aiye Confraternity.

ALSO READ: Police intensify efforts to rescue 3 kidnapped persons in Osun

He said items recovered from the suspect included one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, one blue beret with Aiye confraternity inscription, two bottles of a brand of perfume and assorted charms.

The command’s spokesman said that the arrests were made between March 25 and March 27.

He also said operatives attached to Mushin Police Division arrested two suspected armed robbers, who had been terrorising Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star and Daleko market areas.

Adejobi said the suspects were arrested after a distress call from the market traders, who had been victims, annoucing that a cell phone, some pairs of shoes, bags containing ATM cards and charms were recovered from the suspects.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.(NAN)