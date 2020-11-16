Police arrest 720 suspects, recover ‘items looted during #EndSARS protest’

By Chioma Joseph

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 720 suspects during a raid of 14 black spots, recovering items looted during the #EndSARS protest.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, the raid was simultaneously carried out in the areas by operatives on Sunday.

Adejobi said the raid was in a bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos, as the command has relaunched its anti-crime strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

He said: “ In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent EndSARS violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos; he affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.”

READ ALSO: ‘Our police colleges not fit for training human beings’

The PPRO stated that those whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS violence should come up for claims of their items with prove of ownership.

“The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state, ” he said.