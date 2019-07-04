By Doosuur Iwambe



The Police in Trang in southern Thailand have arrested a 71-year-old man identified as Yap Chaiphak after he admitted raping an 89-year-old neighbor.

The Palian police however confirmed that some measure of “justice” had already been meted out to Chaiphak before their arrival.

According to reports, the Palian police on arrival discovered that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak.

“I admit I lost my temper,” she said. “Society is not safe anymore – for a neighbor to do this to my grandmother is just terrible”.

Mia, 89, (surname withheld) was raped on Monday on a raised platform outside her house in the village of Ban Na.

Yap has admitted what he did and was taken to hospital. He had a broken arm and damaged ribs after the beating handed out by the granddaughter.