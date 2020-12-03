Police arrest 6 while fighting over gun deal

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested six suspected cultists in Odogbolu area of the state.

Daily Times gathered that Lagos-based suspected cultists Oluwadamilare Aboyeji, Matthew Adebiyi, Jacob Solomon and Iliasu Jubril, and Odogbolu-based suspected cultists Segun Olubanjo and Samuel Olaniyan were arrested after concluding on a deal to purchase a locally-made pistol for an operation.

Ogun police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said;

“Investigation revealed that the Ikorodu-based suspects contracted Samuel Olaniyan to purchase a locally-made pistol for them, and when the gun was delivered, they discovered that the pistol was not serviceable; hence they came with full force to deal with the Odogbolu-based cultists for betraying their trust.

“While the pandemonium was going on, a distress call was made to the Odogbolu Division, consequence upon which the DPO, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene, where the six suspects were apprehended.

“Recovered from them were one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges.”

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation with a view to charging them.