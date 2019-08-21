The police in Kebbi state has arrested six vigilante members for allegedly killing suspected kidnappers.



Kebbi state Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.



Danjuma said vigilante groups from Kanji Village, Mahuta District, Fakai Local Government Area of the state, arrested two men – Muhammad Dankarami and Muhammadu Buda of Maidangwami Village, who were alleged to be kidnappers.



He said the alleged suspects were not given opportunity to explain themselves, but were killed by the vigilante members and their bodies subsequently set ablaze.



According to him, the suspected vigilante members were arrested and have owned up to the alleged crime.



Danjuma said: “You will agree with me it is an-extra judicial killing and inhuman on the part of the suspects. Such an act is condemnable and can’t be tolerated in the country.”



He however, appealed to the members of the public to see fighting crime as a collective responsibility, adding that “we should continue to partner to maintain our status as the safest state in Nigeria”. (NAN)