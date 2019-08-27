The police in Delta state on Monday said it has arrested six criminals who specialize in vandalizing power transformers in Ogwashi – Uku Community.

Members of the community who have been plunged into darkness for weeks in conjunction with the police apprehended the six suspected vandals in the wee hours of yesterday.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said that the police acting on credible intelligence arrested the suspects with the vandalized equipment.

He added that upon interrogation, the suspects, Job Felix, (43), Kingsley Omoh, (39), Emeka Ojugbana, (43), Stanley Nwanyi, (40), Eugene Marks, (46) and Ekene Chukwudi,(41), confessed to the crime, disclosing that they are being detained for further investigation

“The police made some arrests and recovered some stolen armoured cables from the vandals. As at the time of this report, the suspects who claimed to be indigenes of Langtang in Plateau state are cooling off their feet in the police cell, while the police are busy conducting more investigations.

“The situation in Ogwashi – Uku for over a month now has been appalling. Out of 28 transformers in Ogwashi – Uku, more than five have been vandalized in a space of one month.

“We earnestly hope that Monday’s operation would put paid to the inhumane activities of the wicked and desperate crininals,” Adeleke stated.