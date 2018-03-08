Police arrest 6 kidnapping syndicate In Delta

The Anti-Kidnapping Policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command have arrested six kidnapping syndicate in Asaba, its environs, and recovered several cut to size guns.

The police commissioner in the state, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists on Wednesday in Asaba said the kidnapping syndicate made up of six men allegedly instructed one Obi Onyekachi Gerald to monitor any person of ransom value for the purpose of kidnap, adding that the said Obi Onyekachi Gerald allegedly set out to monitor one Josephine Anomfueme after which her identity was disclosed to his gang members.

The Police Boss who gave the names of the arrested suspects as Onyedika Okolie, 22 years, Uchegbunam Gabriel, 21 years, Stephen Michael, 23 years, Uzor Chukwuemeka Henry 23 years, Obi Onyekachi Gerald 201 years, and Chukwuemeka Awogu, 24 years, disclosed that on the 9th February 2018, the kidnapping syndicate led by one Stephen Michael, alias “leader”, jumped into the victim’s compound through the fence, and tied down the security man before swooping on their victim.

The Police Commissioner explained that the kidnapping syndicate ordered the woman into a waiting vehicle after collecting her GSM phones and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

According to him, the Police acting on intelligence gathering, recovered the victim’s vehicle, and four out of the six suspects were arrested and later took the police to the hideout of the two fleeing suspects where the victim was rescued unhurt, adding that six pump action, and eight cut to size guns were recovered from them.

The Police Boss said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation. In another development, the police in Agbor have arrested seven armed robbery suspects, and currently being detained at the Agbor Police Division.

The police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, gave their names as Chima Ngwu, 30 years, Chinedu Paulinus Anene 25 years, Akeseni Cordermus Itoeme 23 years, Arimokwo Sylvester, 37 years, Akann Moses, 24 years, Mukpa Moses, 19 years, and Nnamdi Augustine, 18 years.

He said that a business man, Izunna Emeri Pascal was attacked alongside his wife Izunna Miracle in his Toyota High Lander Jeep with Registration No: ABJ279HS, by the suspects, unfortunately the police patrol team in Agbor acted on distress calls, and arrested the suspects at the scene, adding that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.