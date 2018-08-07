Police arrest 6 car snatchers in Delta, recover 2 Vehicles

The Police in Abraka Division, Delta State arrested six suspected car snatchers in the town on Sunday and recovered two vehicles.

The Police spokesman in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to our reporter said: “the suspects were arrested by Anti-robbery squad attached to Abraka Police Division who were on routine patrol,

they stopped the suspects, and on search and interrogation, they discovered that were criminals who stole the two cars they were in, the six suspects have made useful statements to the police”, adding that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.