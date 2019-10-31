The Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five armed robbery suspects, who terrorise travellers along the Numan -Savannah-Yalwa Lamurde federal highway in the state.

The command spokesperson, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to the on Wednesday in Yola. He said that the suspects have for a long time, been terrorising motorists and travellers, especially in the night.

Nguroje added that the suspects specialise in mounting road blocks in the night while carrying dangerous weapons terrifying the people.

“The state command on October 26 successfully apprehended five suspected armed robbers, who are terrorising motorists and travellers at night along Numan- Savannah- Yalwan Lamurde federal highway.

“The suspects, including a woman, are now under interrogation,” Nguroje said, adding that the suspects were aged between 25 and 42 years and after interrogation, they would be charged to court for conviction.

Nguroje also recalled that on October 27, the command’s patrol team in Yola at night apprehended four suspected armed robbers, who specialised in snatching tricycles after injuring or killing the rider.

He said the suspects were apprehended after inflicting injuries on one tricycle rider and ran away with the Keke.

“They were arrested while trying to escape after inflicting injuries on the tricycle rider. They tied the neck of the rider with a rope and pushed him around, but luckily for the driver, he survived the ordeal,” Nguroje added.

He said the suspects would soon be taken to court after interrogation.