Police arrest 43 suspects, deploys over 1,500 to fight crime in Bauchi

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

‎The Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested 43 suspected criminals since the assumption into office, the new Commissioner of Police Habu Sani, with charges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, drug abuse to armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu Sani explained on Saturday that out of the 43 suspects that were arrested, eight have been convicted, while 35 others are awaiting trials.

He added that the Police Force has launched a new strategy called “Sectoral Community Policing” to improve security in the State.

Speaking during the launching of the Sectoral Community Policing in Bauchi, CP Sani said the Command would oversee 42 operational/patrol sectors for effective joint patrols of police and volunteer outfits in Bauchi metropolis.

He stated that ‘sectorization’ of community policing is necessary to ensure that only people from a community are engaged in policing the people.

According to him, partnership would be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership.

“We have reviewed, analyzed and re-strategized our policing approach in the State and came up with a strategy to sectorize community policing in a way that restricts community policing to only volunteer indigenes of that community.

“This will help us to checkmate crimes in the State, such as banditry, armed rubbery and kidnappings. About 1500 police and volunteers have been deployed across 42 sectors of the metropolis, while similar sectorization strategy is being replicated in 25 other police divisions across the State”. CP Sani said.

The head of vigilante in Nufawa‎ community, Almustapha Maidawa who spoke on behalf of the vigilante groups pledged to cooperate with the police to effectively rid Bauchi communities of all forms of crime.