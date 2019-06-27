Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state Police Command has confimed that four robbery suspects who have been terrorizing Warri metropolis in recent times have been arrested.

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said among them is a woman who allegedly robbed one Emeka Okoreke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state before moving to Warri.

Adeyinka at a media briefing in Asaba on Thursday said three of the robbery suspects were preparing for a trip back to Uyo when nemesis caught up with them in the early hours of Wednesday, disclosing that eight guns were recovered from them.

“We arrested four robbery suspects in Warri metropolis and recovered from them eight guns and charms when nemesis caught up with them on Wednesday after the police at Ebrumede acted on a tip off.

“The suspects are Benjamin Eze, 45; Oge Okoro (female), 36; Jacob Otemu, 44 and Isaac Nifor 33, robbed one Emeka Okoreke at gunpoint who was said to have been sacked from a telecom service provider because he lost a high valued equipment to the robbery suspects,” he said

The police boss added that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation and assured the people of Delta state of the police’s commitment to rid the state of criminals.

The victim, Emeka Okoreke, who spoke to journalists, said that he was travelling from Uyo to Lagos when he was robbed by the suspects.

“When I returned to my seat in just a matter of seconds, my bag was gone and I had a telecom tracker belonging to my company, my laptops, four phones, including and the sum of N50, 000.

“I lost my job as a result of the robbery and unfortunately, for the suspects as I reported the matter to the police station at Ebrumede, they swung into action and one of them Jacob was arrested and led the police to the hideout of others,” Okereke said.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the arrest of two persons who allegedly looted shops in Agbor community last Monday.

The suspects, Bala Momodu and Akono Samson were said to have been arrested by the vigilante group in the area and handed over to the police.