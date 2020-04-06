The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has arrested three suspects who pose as scavengers to rob victims of their phones and other valuables in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.



He said the suspects were arrested on Saturday during raid of their hideout around Gimbiya Street, Area 11, in Abuja by operatives from Garki Division of the Command.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects are 12 mobile phones, one cutlass, five jack knives, one pair of scissors and one belt puncher.Other exhibit are two army camouflage hats, one POS machine, packets of cigarette and cash sum of N29,255.

He said the arrest of the suspects was in line with the commitment of the command to provide adequate security for FCT residents during the covid-19 lockdown period.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to assure residents that, while the COVID-19 lockdown is still in place, adequate security measures have been deployed to protect lives and property,” he said.

Manzah enjoined residents to support the command in its efforts to curb crimes by being security conscious and reporting suspicious activities.

He urged residents to call the command through its hotlines on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.



