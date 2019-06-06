Police arrest 3 robbery suspects in Lagos

By Chioma Joseph

Three notorious traffic robbers have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos state Police Command at the Ayobo-Ipaja area of the state.

The suspects, who have been terrorising the axis, were arrested while trying to snatch a handset and a handbag from three female pedestrians at gun point.

Luck however, ran out on them when men from the Ipaja Police Division of the command came to the rescue of the ladies.

Arrested on June 3 at about 9pm, the suspects it was learnt pose as commercial motor-cyclists and eventually dispossessing their unsuspecting passengers of their belongings.

Confirming their arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, gave the identities of the suspects as Shefiu Aliu, Biodun Oladimeji and Afiz Tajudeen.

Speaking on how they were arrested, Bala said the suspects were arrested differently. “The surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested Aliu around NEPA, Ayobo-Ipaja Road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims namely, Grace Williams and Deborah Williams.

“The suspect posed as a commercial motor-cyclist. He took advantage of the passenger’s eagerness to avoid traffic congestion, to rob his passengers. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The motor-cycle he usually uses to perpetrate the offence was recovered with one sharp machete concealed under the seat,” Bala said

On how the other two suspects were atrested, Baka said “it was about 10.10pm of the same date, that surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe Road, Baruwa arrested Oladimeji and Tajudeen.

“The duo had snatched a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth. They were also using a motor-cycle. The motor-cycle was also recovered with one machete, one knife and a locally made pistol,” he added.

The PPRO stated that the suspects will be charged to court soon.