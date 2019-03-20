Police arrest 3 for killing teenage girl in Lagos

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The police have arrested three suspects who are allegedly responsible for the death of an 18 -year –old, Hadiyat Sikiru, who was hit by stray bullet at the Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos state on Monday.

The suspects were alleged to have been part of the hoodlums who had attacked members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that had stormed the Adamo area, to raid a supposed cultist den.

The police operatives who repelled the attack, fired gunshots which resulted in the death of Hadijat, who had come to the bus stop to help her mother who sells cooked food.

The Lagos Police Spokesperson, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects gave their names as Ahmed Hassan, Daniel Enyin and Olaniran Alium.

It was also learnt that the hoodlums had also attempted to attack the local police station at Imota, but were stopped by gallant officers who were on ground.

Giving details of the attack, Bala said that “a team of policemen on surveillance at Adamo Community, Ikorodu, raided a den of cultists who specialize in ritual murder and kidnapping for ritual purposes. On sighting the police, they opened fire and equally used some of their hostages as human shields.

“During the operation that lasted for about one hour, two police officers were injured and three suspects were arrested. An 18 –year- old SS1 student by name Hadiyat was hit by a stray bullet.

“Also, attempts by other members of the deadly gang to attack our police station at Imota was met with stiff resistance by the gallant officers on duty.”

Bala further revealed that the policemen, a sergeant, who had pulled the trigger that killed the girl had been taken into police custody.

He also said the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu had directed the deputy commissioner in -charge of criminal investigation, Panti to take over the case for in-depth investigation.