Police arrest 3 for alleged burglary in Delta, recover 2 boxes of fake currencies

Police detectives at Ogwashi-Uku Police Division, Ogwashi-Uku, near Asaba Delta State on Thursday arrested three persons for alleged Burglary around the state owned polytechnic.

It was gathered that the suspects, indigenes of the community, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime adding that they were dropped out of the polytechnic for incomplete credentials, particularly their school certificates, and in an attempt to re-enrol met a brick wall of lack of funds, hence their sought to burglary as means to enrol for their WAEC.

Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Journalists in Asaba, gave their names as follows: Bobby Edward, 32; Chucks Nwani 31, and Frankly Osegiade 30, adding that the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He said the suspects were arrested with the help of vigilante group in Ogwashi-Uku who handed them over to the police detectives; the suspects were caught burgling a shop close to the polytechnic during wee hours of Wednesday to Thursday”.

Meanwhile, the Police detectives at Ogwashi-Uku Police Division in their routine patrol, uncovered two boxes loaded with fake currencies.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police Public Relations Officer in the state who confirmed this to Journalists, said the boxes were discovered with fake currencies in the bush path leading to Ubulu-Uku community, adding that investigation was ongoing.